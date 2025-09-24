Puebla and Pachuca Clash in Liga MX Matchup

Puebla, Mexico – The Liga MX Jornada 10 kicks off this Tuesday, September 23, with an exciting matchup as Puebla hosts Pachuca at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Both teams are looking to break their current losing streaks and maintain their places in the top 10 of the league standings.

Pachuca, managed by Jaime Lozano, is currently in 8th place with 13 points after suffering their fourth loss of the season, marking three consecutive defeats. In contrast, Puebla, under Hernán Cristante, is at the bottom of the table with merely 4 points from one win, one draw, and seven losses. The team is aiming to transform their fortune in this crucial match.

Historically, Pachuca has had the upper hand in matches against Puebla at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, recording six victories and three draws in their last nine visits. Despite this, Pachuca comes into the game having lost their last two away matches.

“Today, we put on our best game attire because my Franja plays at home! Let’s support Puebla!” tweeted Club Puebla, rallying fans ahead of the match.

The game will be available for viewing on multiple platforms: FOX Sports in Mexico, Telemundo, and TUDN in the United States, starting at 7:00 PM Central Time.

As the match approaches, betting odds favor Pachuca, but the dynamic can change rapidly as play unfolds. The anticipation builds, and both teams hope to secure a much-needed victory.