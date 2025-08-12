Puerto Rican Rapper Jhayco Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Puerto Rican rapper Jhayco, whose real name is Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés, was arrested early Tuesday on drug charges in Miami-Dade County. According to online jail records, the 32-year-old artist was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:24 a.m.

Jhayco faces charges of possession of cocaine and possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis. As of Tuesday morning, he was being held on a $3,000 bond.

The rapper gained fame with hits like ‘No me conoce,’ ‘Dakiti,’ and ‘Fiel.’ He released his debut studio album, “Famouz,” in 2019 after a series of EPs. More details about his arrest were not immediately disclosed.

According to NBC-6 South Florida, Jhayco was driving a red Corvette that was spotted moving at only 5 mph on Southwest Eighth Street near 69th Avenue. Reports state that the vehicle came to a complete stop for over a minute, prompting officers to intervene.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers allegedly detected a strong smell of cannabis and observed white powder on Jhayco’s pants and nose. The police report noted that two black bags containing cannabis and two transparent bags with cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

Jhayco reportedly made a spontaneous statement, although the specific content was not detailed in the report. The bond will consist of $2,500 for cocaine possession and $500 for cannabis possession. His most recent performance was at Bad Bunny‘s show in Puerto Rico.

No violent incidents or resistance were reported during the arrest. As of now, neither Jhayco’s legal representatives nor his team has provided public comments on the situation.