News
Puerto Rican Rapper Jhayco Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Puerto Rican rapper Jhayco, whose real name is Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés, was arrested early Tuesday on drug charges in Miami-Dade County. According to online jail records, the 32-year-old artist was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:24 a.m.
Jhayco faces charges of possession of cocaine and possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis. As of Tuesday morning, he was being held on a $3,000 bond.
The rapper gained fame with hits like ‘No me conoce,’ ‘Dakiti,’ and ‘Fiel.’ He released his debut studio album, “Famouz,” in 2019 after a series of EPs. More details about his arrest were not immediately disclosed.
According to NBC-6 South Florida, Jhayco was driving a red Corvette that was spotted moving at only 5 mph on Southwest Eighth Street near 69th Avenue. Reports state that the vehicle came to a complete stop for over a minute, prompting officers to intervene.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers allegedly detected a strong smell of cannabis and observed white powder on Jhayco’s pants and nose. The police report noted that two black bags containing cannabis and two transparent bags with cocaine were found inside the vehicle.
Jhayco reportedly made a spontaneous statement, although the specific content was not detailed in the report. The bond will consist of $2,500 for cocaine possession and $500 for cannabis possession. His most recent performance was at Bad Bunny‘s show in Puerto Rico.
No violent incidents or resistance were reported during the arrest. As of now, neither Jhayco’s legal representatives nor his team has provided public comments on the situation.
Recent Posts
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers
- Fenerbahçe Faces Feyenoord in UEFA Qualification Decider
- Rangers Dominate Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Jeff Hiller Surprised by Emmy Nomination for ‘Somebody Somewhere’
- Jake Kreul to Announce College Decision on August 12