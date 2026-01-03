Puerto Rico Governor Signs Historic Personhood Law for Unborn

San Juan, Puerto Rico — On December 21, 2025, Puerto Rican Governor Jenniffer González-Colón signed Law 183-2025, recognizing unborn children as natural persons from conception under the territory’s Civil Code. The legislation, known as Senate Bill 504, marks a significant milestone in pro-life advocacy in Puerto Rico.

Father Carlos Pérez Toro, a pastor at Santa Rosa de Lima Church in San Juan and legal advisor, explained that the law’s amendments equate the unborn child to a born child, giving it legal personality from conception. He emphasized that this law allows pregnant women to designate their unborn children as heirs, thus extending legal rights to them.

“Thank God we have achieved clear recognition in Puerto Rico that the human being in gestation is a natural person with all rights, as if he or she had been born,” Father Pérez Toro stated. He noted the implications for tax matters, where an unborn child can be claimed as a dependent.

The new law alters the framework of the previous Civil Code, which came into force in 2020. It addresses the dignity and rights of individuals at all stages of life. Article 74 highlights essential rights such as privacy and moral integrity, which are now afforded to the unborn, according to Pérez Toro.

The cultural impact also resonates with islanders, where the term “nene” is commonly used to refer to unborn children. Pérez Toro remarked that the law aligns with this cultural expression, recognizing the humanity of the unborn.

Despite facing opposition from various sectors, including public letters from law and medical schools, pro-life advocates expressed gratitude for the passage of this law. Kelsey Pritchard, communications director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, hailed it as a historic victory, stating, “This law reflects the reality that a new, distinct human life begins at conception.”

Pritchard encouraged lawmakers throughout the United States to look to Puerto Rico as an example, affirming that every person has value and deserves a chance for life.