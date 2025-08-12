Entertainment
Puerto Vallarta to Host Inaugural Palmares Beach & Boat Festival 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The first-ever Palmares Festival Puerto Vallarta 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, August 23, from 11:00 a.m. until midnight on Playa Palmares, just south of the city’s Romantic Zone. This free event promises a day filled with live music and a lively beach atmosphere, aimed at celebrating the close of summer.
Festival attendees will enjoy a diverse lineup of artists, including nationally and internationally renowned performers such as Betoko, Malán García, Alsoes, Sachary Olea, Fercho, Fresco, Abyy, Titánica, Wiicchi, Darían, Paul André, and Engineear. The mix of genres, from deep house to pop-infused Latin beats, is designed to entertain both visitors and locals alike.
Accessible by Highway 200, Playa Palmares is known for its family-friendly setting and clear waters, making it a favorite among residents. The event boasts comprehensive facilities including restroom access, food options, and hydration stations, all complemented by enhanced security measures for the comfort and safety of festival-goers.
An interesting feature of the Palmares Festival is the provision of free round-trip transportation. Shuttles will run every 30 minutes from the esplanade of the Malecón Lighthouse, allowing guests to avoid navigating busy traffic around the beach area.
This festival adds another layer to the summer tourism offerings in Puerto Vallarta, traditionally known for its peak festival season in the winter and spring months. By organizing this event in late August, the city aims to encourage visitors to linger longer and extend the tourism season before September’s slower period begins.
Event organizers hope that once the Palmares Festival becomes firmly established, it can foster a balance between entertainment and fostering appreciation for the area’s natural beauty. As a protected coastal zone, Playa Palmares is ideal for such events and could eventually join other notable coastal music festivals across Mexico.
With strong support from local businesses and the community, the Palmares Festival seeks to become a new highlight of the Puerto Vallarta cultural calendar for years to come.
