Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp

LOS ANGELES — Wide receiver Puka Nacua is soaking up knowledge from six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams during the Rams’ training camp. Nacua, who has spent two years under veteran Cooper Kupp, is now learning valuable lessons on route-running and body protection from Adams, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets.

Adams, who is noted for his skillful play, has shared insights with Nacua on avoiding unnecessary contact on routes run over the middle. Nacua mentioned that he often took hits during games because he believed he could overpower defenders. However, Adams’ advice has led him to consider alternative approaches that could lead to fewer injuries. “It definitely does save some shoulder pain when you can win from negative leverage and not run into people all the time,” Nacua said.

The young receiver is also focusing on refining his releases in the red zone, an area where Adams excels. Nacua commented on Adams’ technique of blending his slant routes with fade patterns, a strategy that he hopes to incorporate into his own game. “I would take the slant as kind of a speed release for the fade ball,” he explained.

The Rams recognized Adams’ potential impact not just as a top performer, but as a mentor for their younger players. Nacua, already regarded as one of the league’s promising receivers, is expected to enhance his skills further under Adams’ guidance.

As training camp progresses at Loyola Marymount University, excitement surrounding Adams’ presence is growing. Coaches have observed the 32-year-old’s refreshed demeanor following a challenging few years. His adaptability in the field could be crucial for the Rams’ receiver lineup, which includes the dynamic Nacua and speedy Tutu Atwell.

In addition to the young talents, depth at the receiver position appears robust. Rookie Jordan Whittington has shown promise in camp, while rookie Konata Mumpfield is also making strides. With this depth, the Rams are well-equipped to tackle the upcoming season.

The most pressing concern for the team lies in the health of tackle Alaric Jackson, who is recovering from blood clots. The Rams remain optimistic about his condition and believe his best play is ahead of him. The offensive line, consisting of key players like Coleman Shelton and Rob Havenstein, aims to provide a strong foundation for the season.

The Rams hold high hopes for this season, having almost knocked out the Eagles in last year’s playoffs. The return of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, out due to back soreness, remains a priority. The Rams are proceeding cautiously and aim to ensure Stafford’s full recovery before returning him to practice.

With the addition of Adams and the ongoing development of young players like Nacua, the Rams are looking forward to an exciting season. The training camp has shown promising signs of growth as they prepare to compete in the upcoming NFL season.