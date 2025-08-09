Puka Nacua Learns from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp

LOS ANGELES — Puka Nacua is developing his skills under the guidance of Davante Adams during Rams training camp. After spending two years learning from veteran receiver Cooper Kupp, Nacua has a fresh perspective from Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Adams, who has played for the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets, is teaching Nacua valuable lessons beyond just route-running and receiving. One key lesson is about avoiding unnecessary contact when running routes over the middle. “I always take the contact and say that I’m bigger than somebody,” Nacua shared. “But it definitely does save some shoulder pain when you can win from negative leverage and not run into people all the time,” he explained.

Nacua is also focusing on how to effectively release in the red zone. He aims to match up his slant routes with fade patterns, learning from Adams’ techniques. “I would take the slant as kind of a speed release for the fade ball,” Nacua said, highlighting his effort to improve his game.

The Rams are excited about Adams’ impact on their young offensive players, signaling that his influence cannot be quantified by stats alone. As Nacua continues to grow, he shows promise as one of the league’s top young receivers.

The Rams held their final training camp practice at Loyola Marymount University before returning to their Woodland Hills facility. Nacua’s development comes at a crucial time as the team looks to solidify its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Coach Sean McVay is optimistic about the team’s performance this season, especially with the addition of Adams. “Davante was what he’s been, and that’s consistent,” McVay noted, pointing out Adams’ ability to elevate those around him.

Matthew Stafford‘s health remains a key story, as he has been limited in practice due to back soreness. However, the team is committed to ensuring he returns at full strength. “It’s a week-to-week thing,” McVay said about Stafford’s condition.

The Rams are looking forward to significant contributions from both veterans and young players this season. As training camp wraps up, the focus now shifts to the upcoming preseason games.