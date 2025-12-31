Pulisic Denies Dating Rumors Amid Relationship with Golfer Melton

LOS ANGELES, California — Christian Pulisic, captain of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, has publicly denied rumors linking him to actress Sydney Sweeney. The speculation began circulating online, prompting Pulisic to respond directly via social media.

On December 28, Pulisic addressed the rumors, stating, “Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. It is necessary to hold sources accountable, as it can affect people’s lives.” His comments came in the wake of claims that he was romantically involved with Sweeney, who is known for her role in the HBO series ‘Euphoria.’

The rumors reportedly originated from an Italian gossip column, which picked up unverified claims from an Instagram account. Since then, the information has spread across various platforms, leading Pulisic to clarify his current relationship status.

Reports indicate that Pulisic has been in a relationship with professional golfer Alexa Melton since 2024. Melton, a California native, began her golf career at age 12 and has steadily improved since turning professional in 2023.

Melton shared her initial reaction to Pulisic’s direct message on Instagram, recalling her surprise at his significant follower count. “Who is this guy with eight million followers and why is he DMing me?” she said, reflecting on how she later discovered his professional athlete status.

Despite the ongoing buzz around his personal life, Pulisic appears to prefer a low profile. He has been spotted with Melton several times, often avoiding the public eye to focus on their careers.

Sweeney, on the other hand, has her own relationship endeavors, having been linked to music executive Scooter Braun. She has emphasized her desire to prioritize her personal growth, noting that she is not actively seeking a relationship.

As Pulisic and Melton continue to navigate their respective careers and relationship, both have chosen to keep their private lives away from the public eye, focusing on their goals.