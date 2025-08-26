Pulisic Returns to USMNT; McKennie Omitted for Upcoming Friendlies

HARRISON, New Jersey — Christian Pulisic will rejoin the U.S. men's national team for the first time since opting out of the Gold Cup, as he has been named to the roster for upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan. The matches are scheduled for September 6 and September 9, respectively.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced a 22-player squad on Tuesday, but omitted midfielder Weston McKennie, creating buzz among fans and analysts. McKennie has had limited playing time with Juventus this season, featured only briefly as a substitute in their Serie A opener.

Along with McKennie, several notable players will be absent due to injuries or personal reasons. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and strikers Folarin Balogun, Patrick Agyemang, and Ricardo Pepi are all sidelined. Midfielder Malik Tillman and defender Antonee Robinson also miss out as they recover from injuries.

However, there are some welcome returns to the squad. Josh Sargent, returning after a strong start to the season with Norwich City, and Sergiño Dest, who has fully recovered from an ACL injury, will add depth to the team. Tim Weah, having completed Club World Cup duties, is also back in action.

The roster features 12 players who participated in the recent Gold Cup, including goalkeeper Matt Freese and defenders Alex Freeman and Max Arfsten. Among the more surprising inclusions are 18-year-old Noahkai Banks from FC Augsburg and goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former U.S. head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

Pochettino expressed clarity on the team’s objectives as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup, stating, ‘We have a number of players just returning from injuries or who have had very limited minutes. They can take this moment to continue to build fitness and sharpness for the upcoming opportunities this fall.’ This friendly window represents a pivotal chance for players to showcase their skills and secure their position within the national team.

As the U.S. prepares to face South Korea at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey and Japan in Columbus, the anticipation for Pulisic’s contributions is high following a summer filled with debate around his commitment.