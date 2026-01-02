Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0

MILAN, Italy — Christian Pulisic scored a critical goal as AC Milan defeated Hellas Verona 3-0 on Sunday, December 28, 2025. The victory temporarily placed Milan atop Serie A, just ahead of Inter Milan.

Pulisic’s stunning volley just before half-time, set up by Adrien Rabiot, showcased his impressive performance this season as he averages a goal every 74 minutes. Despite missing two club games this season due to fitness issues, he has netted 10 goals in 15 appearances.

Milan coach Max Allegri noted Pulisic is still recovering from a minor flexor issue. “He’s doing well, even if he’s still not physically fit,” Allegri said after the match. The 27-year-old opted to forgo international play during the November break to focus on his fitness, as he aims to represent the United States in the upcoming World Cup.

Joining Pulisic in the spotlight was newcomer Niclas Fullkrug, who attended the match after passing his medical with Milan. The German striker, recently loaned from West Ham, provides much-needed depth while Santi Gimenez recovers from an ankle injury.

Pulisic dismissed recent rumors about his personal life on social media, requesting accountability for misleading narratives. “Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life,” he posted on Instagram.

In addition to Pulisic’s goal, Christopher Nkunku opened his account for the season, scoring twice as Milan’s offensive firepower shone through. The Rossoneri’s commanding performance keeps them well-positioned for the ongoing title race, with Allegri referencing an estimated points finish of around 84 for the season.

Milan’s triumph showcased their ability to capitalize on opportunities as they seek the Serie A title. This season has seen a competitive race among the top clubs, with no team solidly pulling away as yet.