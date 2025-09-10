Pulisic Wins Goal of the Month for Milan Amid Contract Talks

MILAN, Italy — Christian Pulisic, the American forward for AC Milan, has been awarded the coveted ‘Goal of the Month’ title after fans voted for his spectacular strike in the Coppa Italia against Bari. The announcement was made by the club on September 9, 2025, showcasing Pulisic’s continued impact since joining Milan from Chelsea in 2023.

What stands out about the goal is not just Pulisic’s precision but also the teamwork involved, as he received a brilliant assist from teammate Gimenez. The fans recognized his effort among competitors, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Evelyn Ijeh, reflecting Pulisic’s growing status among Milan supporters.

“The fans have spoken—Christian Pulisic’s effort tops August’s Goal of the Month,” Milan stated on their social channels. Pulisic’s goal, characterized by explosive acceleration and sharp technical skill, underscores why he has become an essential player for the Rossoneri.

Since his arrival, the 26-year-old forward has had impressive performances, tallying up to 34 goals and 23 assists across 103 competitive matches. His contributions have made him vital under both Stefano Pioli and the current coach, Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite his on-field success, uncertainty looms over Pulisic’s long-term future with the club. Currently under contract until June 2027, negotiations for a new deal are reportedly at a standstill. Milan is eager to extend his contract until 2029, reflecting his increasing importance.

Sources indicate that Pulisic has requested time to consider his future at the club, especially after the challenges faced last season. Club executives remain hopeful, planning to resume contract talks during the upcoming international break in early October.

Off the pitch, Pulisic’s global appeal is significant to Milan’s marketing strategy, especially in the United States. Notably, he rejected a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, stressing his commitment to European soccer and his current team.