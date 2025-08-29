Business
Pulte’s AI Initiative Targets Mortgage Fraud Amid Controversy
Washington, D.C. — The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has launched an AI-powered initiative aimed at combatting mortgage fraud, led by new director Bill Pulte. The announcement comes amid a backdrop of political controversy, as President Donald Trump resists challenges from various adversaries.
Pulte, appointed by Trump, has partnered with Peter Thiel‘s software company Palantir to develop the Crime Detection Unit (CDU), which will operate within Fannie Mae. At a press conference, Pulte stated, “No one is above the law,” emphasizing the goal of rooting out fraudulent activities in the housing market.
Fannie Mae President Priscilla Almodovar highlighted the power of the AI technology, noting that it shortened fraud detection times from months to seconds. “This new partnership will combat mortgage fraud, helping to safeguard the U.S. mortgage market for lenders, homebuyers, and taxpayers,” Almodovar explained.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp expressed his confidence in the unit, saying, “This partnership will set off a revolution in how we combat mortgage fraud in this country.” The initiative has sparked a mixture of excitement and skepticism among industry observers.
However, the CDU’s capabilities extend beyond major fraudulent acts. Reports indicate it can identify lesser violations from long-standing mortgage applications. In a recent investigation, the CDU flagged applications by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who allegedly claimed two properties as her primary residence to secure favorable rates.
In response, Pulte submitted a criminal referral to U.S. Justice Department Special Attorney Ed Martin, who had been investigating political figures like New York Attorney General Leticia James. Cook has contested Pulte’s allegations, asserting that such claims do not warrant her dismissal.
A hearing has been scheduled in Washington, D.C., with legal experts speculating that the matter could escalate to the Supreme Court. As Pulte’s pursuit of alleged mortgage fraud continues, he emphasizes the critical role of integrity within the mortgage system, declaring, “Violating the integrity of these agreements means putting the entire country at risk.”
