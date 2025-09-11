Pumas Eye Loan for Anthony Martial, Player Hesitant on Salary Cut

Mexico City, Mexico – Liga MX club Pumas is showing interest in signing former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial on loan. However, the player appears reluctant to accept a pay cut that would come with the move.

Martial, once a promising talent at Manchester United, is exploring the possibility of reviving his career after a series of inconsistent performances and injuries. Since joining Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015, he enjoyed a whirlwind start with a memorable debut goal against Liverpool.

Despite showing great potential, including critical moments like scoring in the Manchester derby, Martial has struggled in recent seasons. Injuries and managerial changes limited his playing time, leading to a lack of consistent form.

Last season, after a loan spell at Sevilla, he returned to Manchester but found it challenging to break back into the starting lineup. His tally of just a few goals highlighted his struggles in the competitive Premier League.

Joining Pumas could offer Martial the chance for more regular playing time and a fresh start. Liga MX has gained recognition for its exciting style of play and has attracted several international stars, making it a viable option for players looking to rebuild their careers.

Martial’s potential collaboration with notable players like Aaron Ramsey and Keylor Navas adds intrigue to the prospect. Both bring a wealth of experience, with Ramsey known for his creativity and Navas for his goalkeeping prowess.

Martial would need to adapt to Liga MX’s physical and fast-paced play style, which differs from his European experiences. However, many players have thrived after switching leagues, often finding a renewed passion for the game.

As the transfer window remains open, the dynamic between Martial’s demands and Pumas’ interest will be closely watched. Fans are eager to see whether the skilled forward will choose to make the move to Mexico and reignite his career.