Ciudad de México, México — Pumas UNAM is in urgent need of a reliable goalkeeper after their 3-1 loss to Santos Laguna in their tournament opener on July 17, 2025. The defeat highlighted the club’s goalkeeping woes, as they turned to rookie Rodrigo Parra for the match.

With no experienced options available, fans and analysts expressed concerns over Parra’s performance, which included several key goals conceded. The club is currently considering veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but securing him remains a challenge for Los Universitarios.

Pablo Lara, the only registered goalkeeper, is sidelined with a knee injury sustained while representing the Mexican national team. His absence has pushed the team to rely on youth. Miguel Paul, who sat on the bench against Santos, could potentially start in the upcoming match against Pachuca.

Further complicating matters, Pumas recently lost Álex Padilla, who returned to Spain to rejoin Athletic Club, leaving a significant gap in the squad. This adds pressure to Pumas as they search for an experienced shot-stopper to solidify their defense as the season kicks off.

Despite exploring all options, the urgency for a dependable goalkeeper intensifies as the club aims to avoid further setbacks in the tournament.