Business
Pumpkin Spice Season Approaches as Fall Flavor Launch Dates Are Announced
AUSTIN, Texas — As August rolls on, many residents in Austin are looking forward to the upcoming fall season. With just over a month to go until the official start of fall, anticipation for cooler weather and seasonal flavors, such as pumpkin spice, is building.
Restaurants and coffee chains are gearing up to release their fall menus, often well before the season officially begins. Dunkin' Donuts is rumored to unveil its fall offerings as early as Wednesday, August 20. However, this date has not been confirmed by the company.
Last year, Dunkin’ introduced its seasonal items on August 28, and sources suggest that customers can expect Halloween-themed items to be available starting October 15. Meanwhile, Starbucks is set to launch its anticipated fall menu on Tuesday, August 26. The menu will feature the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte alongside other seasonal treats.
Until the official launch, some fall coffee flavors and creamers are already available in stores and online. Local coffee shops may also begin their own fall promotions earlier than the larger chains, so it’s wise to keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest updates on availability.
Whether through pumpkin-flavored beverages or autumn-inspired snacks, coffee lovers across Texas are getting ready for the cozy vibes of fall.
