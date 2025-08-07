One-Punch Man Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of Debut

Tokyo, Japan – The highly anticipated Season 3 of “One-Punch Man” is set to return, as new trailers have started dropping ahead of its release. This season will continue the adventures of Saitama, a hero who, after three years of rigorous training, has become nearly invincible.

Saitama’s formidable strength allows him to defeat even the toughest of foes with a single punch. Alongside his devoted disciple Genos, Saitama performs his hero duties, representing the Hero Association. In an unexpected twist, monsters claiming affiliation with the Monster Association have taken a child of a Hero Association executive as a hostage.

The S-class heroes are gearing up for a rescue operation at the Monster Association hideout in response to the hostage situation. At the same time, Garou, a “human monster” captured during a previous battle, awakens in the lair of the organization.

Despite fans eagerly awaiting a complete trailer, promotional artwork continues to be released on the official X account. A special visual was released this month, featuring a fan-favorite character. However, some fans express concern about the lack of substantial promotional content so close to the premiere.

This upcoming season, which adapts the Monster Association arc of the original manga, promises legendary battles. With the cast set for epic showdowns, viewers can expect an exciting continuation of Saitama’s journey.

For more details, visit the official website at https://onepunchman-anime.net/ or follow their X account at https://x.com/opm_anime.