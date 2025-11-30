News
CM Punk Critiques Logan Paul Ahead of Survivor Series Showdown
San Diego, California — CM Punk took a shot at Logan Paul during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show while promoting the upcoming Survivor Series event.
The theme of betrayal is front and center as Punk, alongside Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, prepares for the highly anticipated WarGames match this Saturday. Punk highlighted the potential for backstabbing, particularly among the heel side that includes Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul.
Punk asserted that the heels have more to gain through double-crossing each other. “I think it’s that team of beefy bad guys that really got to worry about double-crossing and stabbing each other in the back,” said Punk.
This speculation gained momentum following a post-Raw brawl where Lesnar left Paul vulnerable after a match against the Usos. Punk interprets these events as a hint that Paul might face abandonment in what promises to be a heated match.
<p“With the public’s perception of him, I think most of humanity doesn’t like Logan Paul,” Punk stated. “It’s because he’s a douche. You can just observe him, and I don’t think I’m alone in my feelings.”
As the WarGames event approaches, Punk also praised John Cena’s upcoming retirement match, suggesting Gunther is a likely opponent. Punk expressed admiration for Cena, likening him to the sports legend Wayne Gretzky and noting the rarity of witnessing a farewell match for a sports hero.
Punk’s rivalry with McIntyre intensifies, especially after comments made by McIntyre regarding Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, and their dog. “It’s uber personal with me and him,” Punk said. “I’m not really big into forgiving or forgetting.”
The men’s WarGames match will feature Punk, Rhodes, Reigns, and the Usos against Lesnar, McIntyre, Paul, Breakker, and Reed. Fans eagerly await to see how this personal feud unfolds during the high-stakes event.
