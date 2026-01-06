CM Punk Defends WWE Championship in High-Stakes Raw Debut

Brooklyn, New York – The first episode of WWE Raw in 2026 kicks off Monday night at the Barclays Center, headlined by CM Punk defending his World Heavyweight Championship against rising star Bron Breakker. This high-stakes match is set to set the tone for the month leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Punk’s title defense marks his first significant rivalry since winning the belt from Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November. Breakker, known for his explosive in-ring style, is eager to challenge the veteran champion and capitalize on recent momentum.

While the Women’s World Championship is not on the line, the women’s division gets a significant spotlight with two championship matches. The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, defend their Women’s Tag Team Championship against the formidable duo of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Following a prolonged feud and an injury that stalled their momentum, Ripley and Sky look to reclaim the titles.

Additionally, Maxxine Dupri faces Becky Lynch in a trilogy match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Dupri’s rise to fame in 2025 made her one of WWE’s standout performers, and her clash with Lynch promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Other matchups on the card include Liv Morgan against Lyra Valkyria, enhancing the anticipation for another exciting night of wrestling. WWE executives have hinted at potential surprises, including reports of a possible return by Chris Jericho, which fans eagerly anticipate.

Monday Night Raw’s action-packed opening begins at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, showcasing the continuation of dramatic storylines and wrestler rivalries in a fresh 2026 season.