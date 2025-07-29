CM Punk Gears Up for SummerSlam Title Match Against Gunther

East Rutherford, NJ — CM Punk is preparing for a significant match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, marking his first title shot in 15 years. The event will take place at MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3.

This year, SummerSlam becomes a two-night event, allowing fans to anticipate a series of highly awaited matchups. Among them is the matchup between Punk and Gunther, who has been a dominant champion, winning three out of four previous encounters against Punk at house shows.

Punk recently secured his title shot by winning a Number 1 Contender Gauntlet Match, overcoming a strong opponent in Bron Breakker. The stakes are high as this match could mark a triumphant return for Punk, who hasn’t claimed a title since his comeback to WWE in 2023.

<p“I need this,” Punk stated on social media, expressing the significance of the upcoming bout. While Punk is known for his resilience, he faces a formidable opponent in Gunther, who has proven to be taller and stronger.

<pThe SummerSlam event will feature other high-profile matches, including John Cena taking on Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight, and Tiffany Stratton defending her Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill. Naomi will also defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

<pWith the July 14 episode of Monday Night Raw setting the stage, anticipation builds for what is expected to be an action-packed weekend of wrestling. SummerSlam is poised to be a turning point for several Superstars, with the outcome of each match shaping the future landscape of the WWE.

<pAs for Punk, the pressure mounts as he aims to dethrone Gunther and reclaim championship glory in WWE.