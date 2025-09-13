Punk and Lee Set to Clash with Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CM Punk and AJ Lee will team up against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a much-anticipated mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. This showdown comes amid a bitter rivalry that has recently intensified. At SummerSlam, Rollins shocked the wrestling world by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, defeating Punk moments after he captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther.

Things escalated further at WWE Clash in Paris, where Rollins retained his title after Lynch delivered a low blow to Punk during a Fatal 4-Way match. On the following episode of Raw, tensions flared when Punk confronted Lynch, who humiliated him with slaps, knowing he would not retaliate against a woman.

In a surprise return, AJ Lee made her first appearance in over ten years to defend her husband, Punk. After attacking Lynch, she stole the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. On Raw, she issued a challenge for a mixed tag team match to Rollins and Lynch, which they reluctantly accepted.

Lee’s return has electrified fans, and she was welcomed back with chants during her appearance. In her promo, she expressed her need for a mental health break but felt compelled to return after witnessing Lynch’s disrespect towards Punk.

Wrestlepalooza streams live on ESPN in the United States and globally on Netflix. Fans can expect a high-stakes match with an emotional backdrop.