CM Punk and Rhea Ripley Discuss WWE’s Behind-the-Scenes Chaos in New Documentary

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE stars CM Punk and Rhea Ripley are opening up about the chaos behind the scenes of professional wrestling in a new Netflix docuseries, titled WWE: Unreal, which premieres on July 29.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, CM Punk explained how the series reveals the creative process from headquarters in Connecticut to the actual events on the road. “What fans will learn from this is the seed of an idea and the genesis of how it goes from headquarters to on the road,” he said.

Narrated by WWE legend and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the five-part series showcases the development of storylines for WWE’s popular shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. According to Punk, viewers will see how ideas evolve during closed-door meetings and how they often change right before execution due to various factors.

Rhea Ripley emphasized the unpredictable nature of wrestling. “Things can change on the fly. They happen all the time,” she told E! “That leads to the performers needing to adapt instantly during live broadcasts.”

Ripley, who vacated her Women’s World Championship in April 2024 due to a shoulder injury, knows firsthand how injuries can impact storylines. “Being on the sideline is one of the worst experiences,” she admitted. “You’re watching everyone else live your dream, and all you want is to get back in the ring.”

The documentary also touches on emotional farewells, including John Cena‘s preparations for retirement after over 20 years with WWE. Punk reflects on his decade-long friendship with Cena, noting, “There’s a part of me that regrets stepping out, but it makes it sweeter to be back now.”

Punk is preparing for WWE’s annual SummerSlam, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. He joked about wanting to see actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jon Hamm join him in a six-man tag match, emphasizing the fun side of the sport.

WWE: Unreal aims to provide fans with an inside look at the realities of wrestling, revealing not just the drama inside the ring but the emotional complexities outside it as well.