Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea

OAKLAND, California – Juan José Purata, a 27-year-old defender for Tigres, is focused on his prospects for being called up to the Mexican national team for the 2026 World Cup. As he trains alongside prominent European defenders such as Johan Vásquez, César Montes, and Rodrigo Huescas, Purata emphasizes the importance of hard work and dedication.

“Yes, I believe it has a special flavor to be here at home in front of all our people, our families. I think it’s going to be a spectacular celebration,” Purata said regarding the World Cup taking place in the United States.

When asked what steps he is taking to ensure his selection for the national team, he replied, “I will continue doing what brought me here, keep working, and always strive to the maximum. I focus on maintaining my fitness off the field to be 100% ready for football. Hopefully, with God’s help, we can be there.”n

Purata also praised Japan and South Korea, Mexico’s opponents during the upcoming international break. “Yes, they are really good. They also have individual talents we need to be alert for as a team. I think they are very technically skilled, and that is what we can expect this weekend,” he stated about the Japanese squad.

Regarding South Korea, he commented, “Yes, they have great players too. I believe they are also physically capable and are a strong team. But beyond that, what matters most is how we perform, and I expect two very competitive matches.”

The Tricolor will face Japan on Saturday, September 6, at the Oakland Coliseum. They will then play against South Korea on Tuesday, September 9, at Geodis Park in Nashville.