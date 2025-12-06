No. 1 Purdue Faces No. 10 Iowa State in Key Showdown

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — No. 1 Purdue (8-0, 1-0) is set to face No. 10 Iowa State (8-0, 0-0) on Saturday, December 6, at 12:00 PM ET at Mackey Arena. This matchup features two unbeaten teams, both looking to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes.

The Boilermakers and Cyclones have combined for a perfect 16-0 start this season. Over the past few seasons, these two programs have boasted strong non-conference records, and both teams rank highly in the KenPom metrics.

“This is our toughest non-conference opponent yet,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter. “Iowa State plays a unique style, and we will need to be at our best to compete.”

Purdue leads the all-time series against Iowa State 3-2, with the last game held at Mackey Arena back in the 1987-88 season. The last encounter saw Iowa State win 104-96—a game that marked a significant point in Purdue’s history, as it was the last time Purdue lost with a score above 90 points in a game.

The Boilermakers aim for their sixth 9-0 start since the NCAA’s inception in 1938 and have had success under Painter, who is in his 21st season at Purdue. Purdue has been efficient this season, ranking first in assist-to-turnover ratio and fifth in assists per game.

“Every game counts, especially in December. We want to maintain our momentum heading into the Big Ten schedule,” added Painter.

On the other side, Iowa State’s head coach T.J. Otzelberger is also in the spotlight after surpassing 200 career wins. The Cyclones lead the nation in scoring margin and three-point shooting percentage, showcasing their offensive prowess this season.

Purdue’s standout players include Braden Smith, who is on the verge of breaking the all-time Big Ten assists record. Smith leads the Boilermakers with an average of 8.9 assists per game.

Iowa State counters with a high-energy offense, averaging over 96 points per game, making them one of the top teams in the country for scoring. A trio of players, including point guard Jaren Holmes, will be key in running their fast-paced offense.

This game not only holds significance due to the teams’ rankings but also in how each will prepare for the conference play ahead. As they return to home action, both teams are looking for a statement win in this anticipated matchup.