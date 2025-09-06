Sports
Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers host the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams won their opening games last week, setting the stage for a competitive matchup this weekend at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue enters the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Ball State 31-0. Quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener. His top target, Arhmad Branch, made a splash with three receptions for 101 yards, scoring a touchdown on a 49-yard pass just a minute into the game.
“It was a great start for us, and I feel confident as we move forward,” Browne said. “I just want to keep building on that performance,”
Southern Illinois also comes into the game at 1-0 after a commanding win against Thomas More, winning 49-3. Quarterback DJ Williams completed 17 of 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. His top receiver, Vinson Davis III, recorded five catches for 89 yards.
“We played well in our opener, but we know we have a tough challenge ahead,” Williams stated. “Purdue has a strong team, but we believe we can compete.”
The Salukis are ranked No. 15 in the FCS rankings and have a history of upsetting FBS opponents, including a victory over Northwestern in 2022. Their head coach, Nick Hill, is in his 10th season, and aims to build on last week’s impressive performance.
Meanwhile, Purdue’s coach Barry Odom is looking to ensure that the Boilermakers improve from their 1-11 record last season. Odom mentioned that while building a new team comes with challenges, the early signs are promising.
“I’m excited about how the team has come together,” Odom said. “We have a lot of new faces, but everyone is working hard and focused.”
The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, with streaming options available through various services. As Purdue looks to enhance its record to 2-0, Southern Illinois will strive to pull off a notable upset.
