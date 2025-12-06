Purdue Gears Up for Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Purdue Boilermakers are set to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night as they kick off their Big Ten Conference schedule. This game presents an opportunity for Purdue’s seasoned roster to shake off a pattern of disappointing road openers.

Purdue, fresh off a rocky performance against Eastern Illinois, where they logged nine turnovers in the first 11 minutes, has focused on ball security in practice. Last season, they struggled in road games, marking six losses in their last seven December encounters, including a brutal defeat against Penn State.

“You always have to grab at those pockets,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter after their victory against EIU. “When you play at a really, really high level, then you play at a lower level, you have to know the ‘Why.’”

Expected to launch into Big Ten play with enthusiasm, Purdue opened the season as a favorite. However, they now share the spotlight with fellow conference teams, notably Michigan State, both of whom stand undefeated at 7-0.

“Any time you go on the road, especially to start a season, you’ve got to expect their best,” Painter cautioned. “That’s what we have to expect — expect their best and be ready to go.”

While Rutgers was picked to finish near the bottom of the standings, they pose a threat, especially in a home environment. Purdue will strive to start strong as they chase a third championship title in four years.