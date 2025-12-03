Sports
Purdue’s Jack Benter Questionable for Rutgers Game Due to Illness
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Benter is listed as “questionable” for Tuesday night’s game against Rutgers due to illness. The Big Ten released this information two hours before tipoff.
Benter reportedly did not participate in early warmups for the Boilermakers, suggesting he is expected to miss the game against the Scarlet Knights. This marks the first game he has missed this season.
The 6-foot-6 forward has served as Purdue’s backup at the power forward position, providing relief for starter Trey Kaufman-Renn during games. Benter began the season as the starting power forward when Kaufman-Renn was sidelined due to injury, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds in a win over Evansville.
He continued to show promise, scoring 11 points, securing seven rebounds, and dishing out three assists in a subsequent victory against Oakland. Since Kaufman-Renn’s return, Benter’s playing time has decreased, leading to an average of 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one assist per game, with a shooting percentage of 46.4% from the field.
In good news for Purdue, senior forward Liam Murphy has been cleared from the injury report and should be available for tonight’s game if Benter cannot play.
The game between Purdue and Rutgers is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
