Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University is set to begin its 138th football season by hosting Ball State on Saturday, August 30, at noon. This matchup marks the start of a new era under head coach Barry Odom.

In a significant move ahead of the game, Odom has announced Ryan Browne as the starting quarterback for the Boilermakers. This decision comes as Purdue looks to shake off a challenging last season where they struggled immensely.

BoilerSportsReport.com has predicted key offensive statistics for Browne in his debut, including an over/under for passing yards set at 230.5 against a Ball State defense that had issues last season. Browne’s ability to connect with his wide receivers will be crucial for establishing a rhythm in the game.

Also expected to make a significant impact is running back Devin Mockobee, who has a goal of becoming Purdue’s all-time leading rusher. He will need to average at least 97.5 yards per game this season to reach that milestone, a target he could likely achieve against the Cardinals.

The total offense over/under is set at 455.5, indicating confidence in the Boilermakers’ offense, primarily through their running game. Purdue is also predicted to achieve over 20.5 first downs, demonstrating optimism about their offensive productivity.

From a betting perspective, Purdue is currently favored by 17.5 points against Ball State. The betting totals moved slightly, with the over/under line adjusted from 50.5 to 49.5 points, reflecting the public’s inclination toward the under.

This season opener is significant for both teams, particularly for Odom, who aims to revitalize Purdue’s football program after a disappointing year. The matchup will also see former Boilermakers on the Ball State roster, further intensifying the competition.

As excitement builds for the game, it remains unclear how both teams will perform given the changes across their rosters. The Boilermakers hope to start strong and establish a new narrative for their football program.