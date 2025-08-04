Entertainment
Purple Kiss to Disband After November as Fans Show Support
SEOUL, South Korea — The popular K-pop group Purple Kiss will officially conclude its activities in November, according to an announcement from their agency, RBW, on August 4.
In a heartfelt statement, RBW expressed gratitude towards the group’s dedicated fans, known as PLORY. The agency confirmed that the decision to end group activities was made after extensive discussions among the six members, who wanted to respect each other’s dreams and opinions.
“We sincerely apologize for delivering such sudden news,” RBW stated. “As much as we cared for the group, we discussed how to look toward the future. We reached a conclusion that supports each member’s individual aspirations.”
Despite the group disbanding, RBW confirmed that all planned events will proceed as scheduled to acknowledge the fans’ unwavering support. This includes the release of an English album at the end of August, as well as promotions in Japan, a North American tour, and a concert in Korea.
“We have shared countless moments with Purple Kiss,” the agency continued, thanking the six members for their contributions. “Even during our most challenging times, their passion has helped us shine. We also extend our deep appreciation to PLORY for always standing by the group.”
Purple Kiss debuted in 2021 and has gained considerable popularity for their bold concepts and engaging performances. Their latest single, “I Miss My…,” was released on July 16, marking a significant moment as they approach their final months as a group.
As they prepare for their last activities, fans anticipate supporting the members as they transition into their individual careers.
