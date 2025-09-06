VLADIVOSTOK, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West during an economic forum that any foreign troops, including peacekeepers, sent to Ukraine would be viewed as “legitimate targets” for destruction. The statement came as Putin addressed attendees, including Russian officials and business leaders, who responded with applause.

“If some troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we proceed from the premise that these will be legitimate targets for destruction,” he said, underscoring Russia’s opposition to any military presence from Western nations.

Putin’s remarks follow a recent pledge from a group of countries, termed the “Coalition of the Willing,” to establish a reassurance force for Ukraine after the conflict. The Kremlin leader also mentioned his willingness to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky but insisted it must take place in Moscow.

The suggestion was met with skepticism outside Russia, as many dismissed it as a ploy. Observers noted that Putin’s stance illustrates the Kremlin’s position: a desire for peace only under terms favorable to Russia.

Putin’s confidence appears buoyed by recent engagements with global leaders, highlighting relationships with nations such as China and India. This diplomatic posture is also reinforced by a perception that Russian forces are gaining ground in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed frustration, suggesting that Russia’s actions indicate a lack of progress toward peace. He previously proposed summits to facilitate dialogue between the two nations, yet these have not led to any significant breakthroughs.

As Russia maintains its firm position on territorial claims and rejects proposals for negotiations that involve compromises, the prospect of peace remains remote. Experts believe Russia and Ukraine are operating on vastly different trajectories when it comes to the conflict’s resolution, a gap that seems unlikely to narrow soon.