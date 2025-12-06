Putin and Modi Strengthen Economic Ties During New Delhi Visit

MUMBAI, India — Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, marking his first visit to India since the beginning of the Ukraine war nearly four years ago.

The visit, which took place amid mounting pressure from the U.S. over India’s purchase of Russian oil, highlighted India’s ongoing commitment to its long-standing partnership with Russia.

Upon his arrival, Modi greeted Putin with a warm hug and a ceremonial farewell at the airport, emphasizing India’s solidarity with Russia. The two leaders held talks where they discussed energy cooperation and defense ties, with Putin asserting, “We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy.”

Experts say that this visit was crucial for reaffirming the India-Russia relationship, especially at a time when India faces significant pressure to cut its ties with Moscow due to U.S. sanctions. Chietigj Bajpaee, a senior fellow at Chatham House, commented, “The message is that India has options.”

During their discussions, both Modi and Putin announced a series of deals including a plan to allow more Indian nationals to work in Russia. They also outlined intentions to enhance trade, targeting $100 billion in bilateral exchanges by 2030.

Despite growing ties with the U.S., India continues to purchase large volumes of Russian oil. Reports indicate that India is one of the top buyers of Russian crude, which has sparked international criticism, particularly from the U.S., which has imposed tariffs on Indian imports as a response.

Putin’s visit to India included meetings with India’s President Droupadi Murmu and a private dinner with Modi. The two leaders are optimistic about increasing economic cooperation, despite the challenges posed by Western sanctions against Russia.

“We have agreed on an economic cooperation program until 2030,” Modi emphasized during the talks. The two nations are exploring trade in various sectors, including energy and technology.

As the visit concluded, Putin expressed his hope for ongoing collaboration and signaled that both countries could benefit from strengthened ties, particularly in the current global political landscape.