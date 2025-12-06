World
Putin and Modi Strengthen Economic Ties During New Delhi Visit
MUMBAI, India — Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, marking his first visit to India since the beginning of the Ukraine war nearly four years ago.
The visit, which took place amid mounting pressure from the U.S. over India’s purchase of Russian oil, highlighted India’s ongoing commitment to its long-standing partnership with Russia.
Upon his arrival, Modi greeted Putin with a warm hug and a ceremonial farewell at the airport, emphasizing India’s solidarity with Russia. The two leaders held talks where they discussed energy cooperation and defense ties, with Putin asserting, “We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy.”
Experts say that this visit was crucial for reaffirming the India-Russia relationship, especially at a time when India faces significant pressure to cut its ties with Moscow due to U.S. sanctions. Chietigj Bajpaee, a senior fellow at Chatham House, commented, “The message is that India has options.”
During their discussions, both Modi and Putin announced a series of deals including a plan to allow more Indian nationals to work in Russia. They also outlined intentions to enhance trade, targeting $100 billion in bilateral exchanges by 2030.
Despite growing ties with the U.S., India continues to purchase large volumes of Russian oil. Reports indicate that India is one of the top buyers of Russian crude, which has sparked international criticism, particularly from the U.S., which has imposed tariffs on Indian imports as a response.
Putin’s visit to India included meetings with India’s President Droupadi Murmu and a private dinner with Modi. The two leaders are optimistic about increasing economic cooperation, despite the challenges posed by Western sanctions against Russia.
“We have agreed on an economic cooperation program until 2030,” Modi emphasized during the talks. The two nations are exploring trade in various sectors, including energy and technology.
As the visit concluded, Putin expressed his hope for ongoing collaboration and signaled that both countries could benefit from strengthened ties, particularly in the current global political landscape.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown