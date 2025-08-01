Putin Open to Peace Talks Amid Russia’s Military Advances in Ukraine

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Aug. 1 that Russia is willing to resume peace talks with Ukraine, although he emphasized that Moscow’s strategic goals in the conflict remain unchanged. His remarks came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a deadline for Russia to end its offensive in Ukraine.

Putin confirmed that Russian troops have been making advances along the entire frontline and highlighted the nation’s military capabilities, mentioning the mass production of the new Oreshnik missile system. He stated, however, that both sides should temper their expectations regarding potential outcomes from future negotiations.

“We agreed that we could conduct negotiations without cameras and in a calm atmosphere,” Putin said, suggesting a more private approach to discussions with Ukraine. He pointed out that the war’s impact should be viewed in the broader context of European security.

Trump had called for a peace agreement within “10 or 12 days,” stating, “There’s no reason to wait. It’s 50 days,” reflecting his frustration over what he described as stagnation in peace efforts. The U.S. has urged both Russia and Ukraine to finalize their peace deal soon.

The U.S. conveyed to the United Nations Security Council that it stands prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace by the deadline of Aug. 8. Recent diplomatic meetings in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats resulted in minimal progress, with only a prisoner exchange agreed upon.

Despite reports of continued Russian advances, Ukraine contests claims that Russian forces have seized full control of certain towns, such as Chasiv Yar. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged for an immediate ceasefire, calling for direct talks with Putin.

Zelensky stated, “The whole world understands this too,” while stressing the necessity for Russia’s willingness to engage in negotiations. In response, Putin declared that any leaders’ meeting would only come to finalize previously negotiated agreements.

Accompanied by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin reiterated the need for a lasting peace that ensures security for both nations, emphasizing the significance of European stability.