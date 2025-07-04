Putin Reiterates Stance on Ukraine During Call with Trump

Moscow, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his country’s commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 3, 2025. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported that Putin is not willing to back down from what he terms the “root causes” of the war, citing concerns over Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

Ushakov stated that Putin expressed a willingness to seek a “political and negotiated solution” despite the ongoing hostilities. This call was their sixth since Trump assumed office in January and came just after the Pentagon announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, including vital air defense systems.

In a brief statement, Trump mentioned that he felt he had made “no progress” on achieving a ceasefire and voiced his dissatisfaction with the situation in Ukraine. He also indicated a desire to discuss the halted military aid with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his conversation with Putin.

The phrase “root causes” reflects Russia’s justification for its invasion of Ukraine, which Western leaders, including those in Kyiv, firmly reject. Trump mentioned that he is troubled by the continued conflict and has made attempts at mediation despite limited success.

As the conversation unfolded, Ukraine experienced its most extensive drone assault to date, with Russian forces launching 539 drones and numerous missiles overnight. Ukrainian military authorities reported at least 23 people injured in this 13-hour onslaught, which targeted residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized the timing of the attacks following the call, emphasizing that Russia’s actions demonstrate a lack of intent to resolve the conflict peacefully. The airstrikes resulted in severe damage across multiple districts of Kyiv, and residents were forced to seek refuge in subway stations during the bombardment.

In a related development, the discussions of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine seem to have stalled, with Russia reportedly seeking to avert U.S. involvement. Ukrainian officials highlighted previous encounters where Russian representatives requested U.S. diplomats to exit meetings.

Despite attempts from Trump to mediate between the two nations, Kremlin communications suggested there has not been a shift in Moscow’s hardline stance regarding the conflict. The ongoing situation raises concerns over the future of U.S. military support for Ukraine, especially amid Trump’s administration’s reviews of military spending and its foreign aid commitments.