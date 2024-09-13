Connect with us

Putin Warns NATO of Escalation as US and UK Consider Easing Restrictions on Kyiv’s Weapon Use

3 hours ago

Putin Nato Conflict Weapons Warning

Amid rising tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to NATO, suggesting that permitting Kyiv to target sites within Russia with long-range weapons would conditionally place NATO at war with Moscow. His remarks came as diplomatic discussions between the United States and United Kingdom advanced towards lifting constraints on Ukraine’s deployment of Western weapons against Russia.

President Putin, speaking on Russian state television, emphasized that allowing Kyiv to strike deeper into Russian territory could fundamentally alter the conflict’s nature, implicating NATO countries, the US, and European states in a direct conflict with Russia. Such a policy shift, he indicated, would prompt corresponding responses based on ensuing threats.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently underscored their commitment to strategic adaptability concerning Ukraine’s capabilities on the battlefield. Notably, this conversation occurred as they visited Kyiv to engage with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The discussions between top US and UK officials reportedly included considerations about authorizing Ukraine’s use of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles, a step that has been under deliberation but not publicly announced.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, is set to discuss these evolving dynamics with US President Joe Biden in Washington, focusing on a broader strategic vision rather than individual military tactics. The meeting will also delve into addressing challenges in the Middle East and reinforcing US-UK diplomatic ties against a backdrop of regional and global instability.

Rachel Adams

