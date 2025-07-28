Entertainment
Puzzles and Hints Await in Connections Sports Edition
San Francisco, CA — Players of the Connections: Sports Edition puzzle can look forward to new challenges every day. Launched by The Athletic on February 9, this game has gained a strong following.
This week’s puzzle, No. 307, is rated 2.5 out of 5 in difficulty and offers clues related to various categories. Players are encouraged to solve the puzzle themselves before revealing the answers.
Today’s hints include themes such as intervals, F1 Grand Prix locations, the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame class, and boxing movie titles. The answers for each theme are:
- Yellow: STRETCH
- Green: MONZA
- Blue: PARKER
- Purple: ROCKY
Each day, a new set of words becomes available at midnight in various time zones. The Connections game requires players to group four words that share a common trait. With 16 words in each puzzle, finding the right categories can become challenging.
For those struggling, the game allows players to rearrange and shuffle words. Additionally, mistakes are limited to four before the game concludes. The color-coded system—from yellow to purple—indicates the difficulty of each group.
Participants can share their scores on social media once they complete the puzzle. As the game continues to evolve, so do the strategies players can use to succeed.
Stay tuned for more hints and solutions as the Connections: Sports Edition becomes a part of daily gaming routines.
