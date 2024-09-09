PWHL Unveils New Team Names and Logos Ahead of Season 2

After a successful inaugural season, the Premier Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has released the official names and logos for its six teams in anticipation of Season 2. During its first year, the teams were known only by their locations, including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, New York, Minnesota, and Boston.

The newly named teams are the Toronto Sceptres, Montréal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, and New York Sirens. Each team will maintain the colors worn in the kickoff season while adopting unique identities to foster loyalty among players and fans.

The Toronto Sceptres reflect the city’s regal history, drawing inspiration from the moniker ‘Queen City’ and prominent features such as Queen Street. The team will wear royal blue and adopt an ornamented scepter, symbolizing power.

Montréal Victoire embodies the competitive spirit of the city, utilizing a burgundy color scheme that features the Goddess of Victory. The logo incorporates a hidden ‘M’ within the wings and a fleur-de-lis, representative of Québec’s heritage.

Ottawa Charge pays tribute to Canada’s capital with a logo in red that showcases a stylized ‘O,’ representing energy and movement. This design celebrates Ottawa’s motto, “Advance – Ottawa – En Avant.”

Boston Fleet highlights the city’s maritime history through its logo, which incorporates a letter ‘B’ and an anchor, rendered in deep green. This design symbolizes Boston’s connection to the sea.

In Minnesota, Frost captures the area’s affection for ice sports. The logo features a stylized ‘F’ in the team’s core purple, with sharp points that evoke icicles, illustrating the nature of the state.

New York Sirens honors the diverse sounds and vibrant culture of the city, as well as the thrilling sound of a goal horn. The logo, colored teal, integrates an ‘NY’ within the skyline of the city.

According to Amy Scheer, the PWHL’s Senior Vice President of Business Operations, the branding initiative aimed to create distinct identities for each city, allowing fans and players to rally behind their teams.

Interestingly, the selected names differ from those speculated by enthusiastic fans who monitored trademark applications, which hinted at names such as Toronto Torch and Boston Wicked. The actual names remained confidential until now.

The teams’ new jerseys, produced in collaboration with Bauer, will be unveiled as the 2024-25 season approaches. However, merchandise for each team is already available through the official PWHL team shop.