Pyramids FC Faces Al Ahli in Historic Match on Tuesday Night

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Pyramids FC, the reigning champions of Africa, will meet Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli on Tuesday night in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup at King Abdullah Sports City. The match is set to kick off at 21:00 local time in both Jeddah and Cairo.

This encounter marks the first-ever clash between the two clubs and presents a significant opportunity for an Egyptian team, apart from Al Ahly, to represent Africa in a FIFA tournament.

Pyramids FC enters the match with strong momentum after a convincing 3–0 victory against Auckland City in the play-off round and a narrow 1–0 win over ZED in their last league game. Coach Krunoslav Jurcic has chosen a consistent squad, with 28 players making the trip, suggesting he will make few changes to the winning lineup.

In contrast, Al Ahli comes into the match unbeaten in their last three Saudi Pro League matches, including an exciting 3–3 draw against Al Hilal. Under the guidance of Coach Matthias Jaissle, they recently lifted the Saudi Super Cup in a penalty shootout against Al Nassr and kicked off their AFC Champions League Elite campaign with a victory over Nasaf.

Al Ahli’s squad features several star players, including Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessié, Edouard Mendy, and recent acquisitions like Valentin Atangana and Enzo Millot. Brazilian winger Galeno has returned to training after missing the last two matches and may be available for selection.

Pyramids FC’s CEO, Mahmoud Eid, emphasized the significance of the upcoming match, calling it a “historic chance to feature in a tournament of this calibre.” Al Ahli, the reigning AFC Champions League title holders, will aim to showcase their dominance once again.

With a spot in December’s Challenger Cup at stake, both teams are expected to deliver a high-energy performance before a vibrant crowd at King Abdullah Sports City, a venue where Al Ahli has previously celebrated continental success.