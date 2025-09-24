Python Found in Car of BJP Leader Sparks Panic in Barabanki

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh – A seven-foot-long python was discovered curled up inside the car of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, causing alarm among local residents. The incident occurred when the leader reportedly spotted the snake resting in the vehicle’s bonnet and quickly fled the scene.

Video footage of the event has circulated on social media, showing the massive python, which intensified the chaos nearby. Witnesses expressed disbelief over the unusual situation as they gathered around to watch the drama unfold.

The local Forest Department was alerted and quickly arrived at the scene to handle the situation. After several hours of careful efforts, the team managed to safely rescue the python from the car and relocate it to a secure area.

Officials have not yet confirmed how the snake ended up in the vehicle. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain cautious, as such wildlife encounters can pose risks. Authorities continue to monitor the situation in the area.