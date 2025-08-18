Qatar Airways Partners with Accenture to Enhance Aviation with AI

DOHA, Qatar; Aug. 13, 2025 – Qatar Airways and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are teaming up to transform the aviation industry using artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership aims to improve customer experience, boost operational efficiency, and enhance the overall performance of the airline group.

As part of this collaboration, they have launched “AI Skyways.” This initiative will help Qatar Airways solidify its status as a leader in aviation AI. AI Skyways is designed to implement various AI solutions throughout the Qatar Airways Group, which will benefit both the airline and its customers.

AI solutions will address several aviation needs, including optimizing flight schedules, improving predictive maintenance, and personalizing customer interactions. Qatar Airways, which was named the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025, aims to focus on delivering outstanding travel experiences.

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This partnership with Accenture to establish AI Skyways represents a significant milestone in our journey to become leaders in AI-driven aviation. AI Skyways will leverage AI to reimagine operations across Qatar Airways Group.”

He added that the partnership will enhance decision-making and operational responses via real-time data analysis. This step is crucial for Qatar Airways as it continues to evolve into a Digital-First organization.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the partnership’s role in creating value, stating, “Together, Qatar Airways and Accenture are applying innovative technologies to deliver greater value to the airline group.”

Qatar Airways is committed to developing AI solutions that can be adapted for future initiatives. Their focus on responsible AI deployment includes ethical guidelines, data privacy measures, and ongoing monitoring of technology use.