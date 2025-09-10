Qatar Condemns Israeli Strikes Amid Negotiations with Hamas

Doha, Qatar – Qatar and several Arab nations condemned Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders during a meeting in Doha on September 9, 2025. They labeled the attacks a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty, with the Qatari Prime Minister calling Israel‘s actions ‘state terrorism.’

The Israeli military claimed the strike aimed to target high-ranking Hamas officials, including Khalil al-Hayya. Israeli officials expressed optimism that these leaders were killed, a claim denied by Hamas, which stated the officials survived.

In a press conference, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of destabilizing the region. ‘This blatant attack on Qatari soil can only be described as state terrorism practiced by someone like Netanyahu,’ he said.

Al-Thani expressed his dismay over the Israeli attacks and claimed they jeopardize ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Hamas and Israel. He asserted that Qatar would continue mediation efforts despite the attack.

The strike came as Qatar sought to advance a ceasefire framework proposed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff. Qatari officials had been engaging with Hamas leaders just before the attack, which disrupted the talks according to a senior Qatari official.

Majed Al Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, stated that the strikes violated international norms and posed a threat to the safety of Qatari civilians. ‘We will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior,’ he added, affirming that Qatar is investigating the incident at the highest levels.

Saudi Arabia‘s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi both condemned the strikes, questioning Israel’s adherence to international law. Likewise, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the Israeli actions as an escalation in aggression.

In response, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz justified the strikes as a necessary action against Hamas, which they claim initiated attacks against Israeli citizens.

Diplomatic sources reported that US pressure helped convince Qatar to continue its mediation efforts after initially indicating they would cease. This pressure followed phone calls between US officials and Qatari leaders urging a focus on peace negotiations.