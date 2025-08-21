Politics
Qatargate Scandal: Netanyahu Aides Paid Millions to Promote Qatar
JERUSALEM, Israel — Qatar paid senior Israeli officials, including aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approximately $10 million over several years to enhance the Gulf nation’s image, according to a report by the Kan public broadcaster on Sunday.
The report cites estimates from law enforcement officials involved in the ongoing Qatargate investigation. It indicates that Perception Media, a firm owned by Yisrael Einhorn, a former campaign adviser to Netanyahu, was compensated $45,000 monthly for two years, starting in 2022 until the project’s termination in late 2024. Approximately $18,000 of that monthly payment was directed to Netanyahu aide Jonatan Urich, the report reveals.
In addition to the payments made to Perception Media, another aide, Eli Feldstein, allegedly received $11,000 per month. The remaining funds reportedly went to senior defense officials and employees of a technology firm.
The Qatargate investigation centers on allegations that Urich and Feldstein engaged in various illegal activities, including contact with a foreign agent and corrupt actions linked to lobbyists and private businessmen while serving the prime minister.
The investigation has broadened to examine the actions and business ties of former security officials with Qatar. Einhorn and Urich initially launched their PR efforts to create a positive narrative for Qatar in advance of the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Doha, and reports indicate their work continued amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that reignited following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.
According to the Kan report, the Israeli public was not made aware that pro-Qatar propaganda attributed to Netanyahu’s office actually originated from Einhorn. This revelation has stirred concerns over foreign influence affecting public dialogue.
Urich and Feldstein have been detained and questioned regarding their involvement in the scandal. Einhorn, who currently lives in Serbia, has evaded Israeli investigators, fearing arrest upon returning to the country. Feldstein is presently facing indictment for allegedly leaking classified information from a secret document to the German newspaper Bild last year.
The ongoing investigation is drawing widespread attention as it unfolds.
Recent Posts
- Former Model Loni Willison Spotted Searching Through Dumpsters in Beverly Hills
- Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Depth Chart for 2025 Season
- Katy ISD Students Honored for Academic Excellence
- Exciting Matchday Predictions for Premier League Fans
- New Book Reveals Insights into Bankruptcy Filers in the U.S.
- Matthew Rooney, Grandson of Steelers Founder, Dies at 51
- Dark Comedy ‘Friendship’ Streams on HBO Max September 5
- Premier League Predictions Enter Week Two with Enthusiasm and Uncertainty
- Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors Face Stanford in 2025 Football Opener
- Diamondbacks Clinch 6-5 Victory Over Reds in Extra Innings
- Talk of New Stimulus Payments Gains Traction Amid Inflation Concerns
- Deadly Fire at Chapel Hill Hotel Investigated as Arson
- Google Unveils Pixel 10 Series of Smartphones with Advanced AI Features
- Ether Surges: Peter Thiel Bets Big on Cryptocurrency
- Manchester City Faces Tottenham in Premier League Showdown
- Capcom Showcases Exciting Games at Gamescom 2025
- Multiple Incidents Reported in Chapel Hill Over Recent Days
- Bruna Brasil and Others Shine at Road to UFC Semifinals
- Seattle Faces Sizzling Weekend with Heat Advisory in Effect
- DNA Evidence Links O.J. Simpson to Murders of Ex-Wife and Friend