Business
QMMM Holdings Expands into Cryptocurrency with $100 Million Initiative
Hong Kong, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: QMMM) has announced its strategic expansion into the cryptocurrency sector, marking a significant shift from its digital media roots. The company plans to develop an AI-powered cryptocurrency analytics platform and establish a cryptocurrency treasury worth $100 million.
The treasury will focus primarily on major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This move aims to leverage artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create a decentralized data marketplace that aids traders in making informed investment choices.
According to QMMM’s CEO Bun Kwai, “The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. QMMM’s entry into this space reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our vision to bridge the digital economy with real-world applications.”
Beyond providing analytics, the ecosystem will also introduce automated agents that can manage Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) treasuries, enhance metaverse experiences, and ensure smart contract security.
The estimated $100 million treasury will help stabilize QMMM’s investments while providing transparency in its transactions. The initial focus will be on high-quality cryptocurrency assets and Web3 ecosystem infrastructure projects.
This ambitious pivot comes with risks, as substantial investments in volatile cryptocurrencies could affect shareholder returns. However, QMMM believes that these moves position the company to lead in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.
Investment allocations from the treasury will also target global premium equity assets that align with QMMM’s strategic objectives. The company anticipates that combining its digital media expertise with blockchain technology will yield substantial future benefits.
