Quadrantid Meteor Shower Peaks January 3-4, 2026

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) — The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak overnight on January 3rd and 4th, 2026, offering skywatchers a chance to observe shooting stars. However, visibility may be affected by the bright full moon, which is expected to wash out all but the brightest meteors.

The shower, active from December 26, 2025, to January 16, 2026, is known for producing around 110-120 meteors per hour at its peak under ideal dark sky conditions. Unfortunately, this year the annual event coincides with the “Wolf Moon,” as January’s full moon is often referred to. This may result in a significant reduction in visible meteors, with NASA predicting only about 10 meteors per hour will be observable on the night of the peak.

The Quadrantids are unique among meteor showers as they are produced by asteroid 2003 EH1 instead of a comet. This asteroid orbits the Sun every 5.5 years and leaves behind a trail of dust. As Earth passes through this debris, the particles collide with the atmosphere, resulting in bright flashes of light known as meteors.

Skywatchers looking to catch a glimpse of the Quadrantids should find a dark location away from city lights and give their eyes time to adjust to the night. The meteors radiate from a point near the “handle” of the Big Dipper in the Boötes constellation, making Northern Hemisphere locations ideal for viewing.

While the Quadrantid meteor shower typically offers stunning views, this year presents challenges due to the full moon’s intensity. Still, those hoping to see shooting stars should look toward the northern sky in the early hours of January 4th, when chances of spotting a meteor are greatest.