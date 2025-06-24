QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production

San Jose, California — QuantumScape Corporation (QS), known for its advancements in solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, has reached an important milestone. The company has integrated its Cobra separator process into baseline cell production, marking a significant upgrade from its previous Raptor process.

This new Cobra process enhances production capabilities by delivering a 25-fold increase in heat treatment speed and requiring less physical space per film start compared to Raptor. This improvement is expected to streamline production lines at gigafactories, allowing for a faster and more efficient manufacturing process for QuantumScape’s next-generation solid-state batteries.

“Cobra exemplifies our progress in scaling solid-state battery production,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO of QuantumScape. With Cobra now in place as the new baseline, the company plans to focus on increasing production speed and efficiency, paving the way for higher-volume B1 sample production and future innovations.

QuantumScape aims to revolutionize energy storage technology, promoting a sustainable future with its advanced battery systems, which offer greater energy density, quicker charging times, and improved safety features.