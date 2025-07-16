Business
QuantumScape Advances Solid-State Battery Technology Amid Market Challenges
San Jose, California – QuantumScape, a battery startup, is making strides in solid-state battery technology, which has yet to be produced at a commercial scale for electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s stock, currently priced at $11.02 with a market cap of $6 billion, saw a 1.57% decline recently.
QuantumScape is focused on scaling up its production capabilities. In June, it announced a significant advancement with the successful integration of its Cobra separator process into its cell production. This new process is designed to enhance the efficiency and speed of battery component production, treating essential parts 25 times faster than previous methods.
“Cobra is a step-change innovation in ceramic processing, enabling a major improvement in productivity compared to Raptor,” said Tim Holme, the company’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. This innovation is crucial for bringing QuantumScape’s solid-state battery technology to market at a gigawatt scale.
The advancement contributed to a 29% increase in QuantumScape’s stock during the first half of 2025. As the company works toward commercialization, it aims to maintain this momentum. Last year, QuantumScape formed a partnership with Volkswagen Group’s battery company, PowerCo, allowing PowerCo to mass-produce battery cells using QuantumScape’s technology, contingent on satisfactory technical progress.
QuantumScape is now preparing to ship QSE-5 B1 samples, which will be tested for real-world applications in the upcoming launch program next year. The company acknowledges the risks tied to investing in its stock, particularly given its current lack of revenue. However, consistent progress in its technology development suggests potential for future growth.
