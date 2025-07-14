QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. — QuantumScape is making significant strides in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, boosting investor confidence as shares climbed 37.1% this week.

The California-based company is focused on solid-state battery technology, which could potentially become the new standard for EVs worldwide. As of July 14, 2025, QuantumScape’s market cap stands at $5 billion, and its share price reached $9.33.

Recently, QuantumScape achieved a major milestone by successfully scaling up its production capabilities. The new Cobra process streamlines ceramic separator production, making it 25 times faster using less space than the previous Raptor process. This innovation positions QuantumScape to begin field testing next year with its primary customer, Volkswagen, which holds a 17% stake in the company.

Solid-state batteries could dramatically improve the travel range for EVs on a single charge, which may help reduce range anxiety for potential buyers. According to the International Energy Agency, over 17 million EVs were sold globally in 2024, suggesting substantial growth potential in the market.

Investors are eagerly anticipating QuantumScape’s upcoming second-quarter report on July 23. The report will provide further insights into the company’s progress and future plans, prompting interest even before the official announcement.

Despite the excitement, The Motley Fool noted that QuantumScape was not listed among their top investment recommendations. Even though the company is making advancements, analysts continue to urge caution due to the inherent risks associated with the commercialization of new battery technologies.

Investors can expect continued attention on QuantumScape as it seeks to expand partnerships and production ahead of upcoming field tests.