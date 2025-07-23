San Jose, California — QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) surged 10.22% in trading on Tuesday, closing at $13.80 per share. The electric vehicle battery company’s rebound comes as investors reposition themselves before its earnings announcement scheduled for Wednesday, July 23.

This uptick follows a nine-day rally that began on July 8 and ended with profit-taking that depressed stocks on Monday. Investor confidence has been bolstered by QuantumScape’s announcement last month of a significant production advancement known as the Cobra separator.

The Cobra separator is engineered to enhance battery production efficiency, achieving a 25-fold improvement in heat treatment speed while requiring less physical space compared to previous methods like the Raptor process. These improvements are essential for scaling production at gigafactories designed to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Despite the potential risks associated with investing in QuantumScape, some analysts believe AI-focused stocks may present even higher returns in the near future. A report suggests that these stocks could deliver a potential upside of 10,000%, thereby attracting keen interest.

As competition intensifies in the AI sector, industry veterans warn of the substantial energy demands that will arise. Companies like QuantumScape are at the forefront of this energy conversation, especially given the challenges facing global power grids due to AI advancements.

In related developments, prominent figures like Sam Altman of OpenAI and Elon Musk have voiced concerns over energy consumption in AI technologies, underscoring the need for breakthroughs in energy sourcing.

As QuantumScape prepares for its earnings report, many investors will be closely watching to see if the anticipated production efficiencies materialize, which could further consolidate investor confidence.