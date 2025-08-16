Sports
Quarterback Competition Heats Up for Chiefs’ Third-String Spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are experiencing a rare quarterback competition as they prepare for the upcoming season. With superstar Patrick Mahomes firmly entrenched as the starter and Gardner Minshew signed as the backup, the focus has shifted to the battle for the third-string quarterback position.
This year, the competition is between two players: Chris Oladokun and Bailey Zappe. Both quarterbacks are striving to secure the coveted QB3 role on the roster. During the preseason, Zappe appeared to have the edge, but recent performances have shifted perceptions.
In a preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Zappe struggled significantly, completing 8 of 17 passes for 70 yards, along with two interceptions and a sack. His inadequate performance raised concerns about his viability as the Chiefs’ third-string option.
On the other hand, Oladokun showcased a more effective outing. Although he logged fewer passing yards — completing 6 of 13 passes for 39 yards — he added 26 rushing yards and displayed a better command of the offense. His familiarity with the Chiefs’ system, having been with the team since 2022, also plays to his advantage.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Oladokun, stating, “I thought he had a good game last week, so he’ll get some playing time this week.” The coaching staff appears to view Oladokun as a potential QB3 or practice squad option.
While Zappe spent time on the practice squad last season, his recent performance suggests he may not fit the mold of the desired third-string quarterback. Luckily for the Chiefs, the third-string position is not a critical concern with Mahomes as the starter. Since taking the role full-time in 2018, he has rarely been sidelined. Backup Minshew is prepared to step in if needed.
The Chiefs hope to avoid scenarios where either Oladokun or Zappe would have to play significant minutes this season. Nevertheless, Oladokun’s strong impression on the coaching staff indicates he may soon secure the QB3 role.
