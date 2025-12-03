Quarterback Recruit Landon Duckworth Chooses South Carolina Gamecocks

Jackson, Alabama – Four-star quarterback recruit Landon Duckworth is set to join the South Carolina Gamecocks, with his commitment expected to be finalized this Wednesday. Duckworth’s decision comes after a careful recruitment process that emphasized comfort over financial incentives.

His mother, Tiffany Campbell, played an important role in guiding Duckworth’s recruitment. She intentionally minimized discussions about financial offers to protect him during his formative years. “I don’t care what nobody says,” Campbell stated. “Kids having access to that type of money is scary.” This strategy limited NIL conversations until Duckworth entered his senior year, allowing him to concentrate on finding the best fit for his college career.

Despite their modest financial background, Campbell has successfully supported Duckworth, managing an income tax preparation office and two tax services. She encouraged him to maintain his balance in life, emphasizing that he should pursue comfort that reflects his upbringing.

Duckworth initially committed to South Carolina in August 2023, drawn by the leadership of head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. However, as he gained attention from other major programs like Texas A&M and Oregon, he decommitted to explore his options before ultimately recommitting to the Gamecocks in July.

Arriving at South Carolina, Duckworth is the highest-rated quarterback under Coach Beamer. His impressive athletic career includes leading Jackson High to a state championship in 4A Alabama football and contributing to two state titles in basketball as well as being part of a state-winning 4×100 relay team. His competitive spirit has been recognized by his quarterback coach, Davis Morris, who has trained several NFL quarterbacks. Morris praised Duckworth’s dedication and consistency in training since his youth.

Duckworth plans to enroll at South Carolina in January and may compete for the starting quarterback position, depending on the return of current quarterback LaNorris Sellers. His strong commitment to the Gamecocks, even amid coaching changes, highlights the solid relationship he has built with the program.

For Duckworth, South Carolina represents more than just a school; it is a genuine connection to the team and its staff. “Landon was never looking at money,” Campbell noted. This focus on personal fit suggests a positive future for the young athlete in college football.