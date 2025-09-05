Quarterback Tommy DeVito Joins Patriots, Likely to Energize Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tommy DeVito has only been in Foxborough for a week, but he’s already making waves in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback room. Known affectionately as ‘Tommy Cutlets’ due to his Italian roots, DeVito previously played with the New York Giants, where he lived with his mother in New Jersey and led the team to a three-game winning streak late in the 2023 season, including a victory over the Patriots.

After the Patriots claimed him off waivers, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant praised DeVito’s energy and confidence. ‘You can just tell he has that same Italian swagger. He comes in and he’s a Jersey kid for sure,’ Grant said. ‘A lot of confidence. A lot of swagger. I like working with Tommy.’

Grant and DeVito’s paths first crossed six years ago when Grant was a quality control coach at Holy Cross. During a memorable game, DeVito threw four touchdown passes, leading Syracuse to a decisive 41-3 victory over Holy Cross. ‘I think the athletic department at Holy Cross got a nice check for that one,’ Grant joked, recalling DeVito’s impressive performance. ‘But I just remember the swagger and the speed that he played with.’

When Grant met DeVito in Foxborough and brought up that game, DeVito responded with laughter. ‘He was like, ‘We already knew what it was going to be.’ But that’s just the confidence that he has, which I love,’ Grant added. ‘I thought he fit really well in New York in that system and he impressed when we played him in the preseason game. So when he became available, that was something we were interested in. We were happy that we could add him to the room.’

With his arrival, DeVito aims to infuse a fresh energy into the Patriots as they prepare for the upcoming season.