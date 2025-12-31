Quarterbacks Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal for 2026 Season

Fort Worth, Texas — Players at all levels of college football are ready to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on January 2, marking a significant shift for the 2026 college football season.

One of the standout quarterbacks expected to make a move is Josh Hoover, a former TCU signal-caller. After spending the last four seasons with the Horned Frogs, he has one season of eligibility remaining. Hoover is notable not only for his experience but also for the impressive statistics he accumulated during his time at TCU.

ESPN’s analysis indicates that Hoover’s future school could pay him upwards of $3 million for the upcoming season. However, he will need to improve his performance to reduce his turnover rate, having generated a total of 42 turnovers (33 interceptions and nine fumbles) throughout his tenure at TCU.

Hoover was a pivotal player for TCU over the last two seasons, starting all 13 games in 2024 and leading the team with a single-season record of 3,949 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2025, he passed for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Since Hoover has entered the transfer portal, he will miss TCU’s bowl game against USC, scheduled for January 2. Coach Sonny Dykes is concerned about the quarterback position going forward, as Ken Seals is set to lead the team into the Valero Alamo Bowl amidst Hoover’s departure. While Seals starts, the team looks to add another seasoned quarterback to their ranks.

The upcoming transfer portal frenzy is not just about Hoover; other notable quarterbacks are expected to enter as well. Dylan Raiola, Drew Mestemaker, DJ Lagway, and Brendan Sorsby are all looking to switch programs after last season.

Mestemaker’s rise in popularity comes from a remarkable year leading North Texas to the American Championship game, posting tremendous passing statistics along the way. His situation adds intrigue to the quarterback shuffle as teams, including TCU, seek to strengthen their rosters.

As the transfer portal opens, it remains unclear where Hoover and other high-profile quarterbacks will land. However, the potential moves could significantly affect the 2026 college football landscape.