Sports
Quarterfinal Spots at Toronto Masters Up for Grabs on Sunday
TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Masters 1000 will determine its last quarterfinal spots on Sunday as Andrey Rublev faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Taylor Fritz takes on Jiri Lehecka.
Davidovich Fokina, ranked 19th, arrives fresh off a runner-up showing in Washington, D.C. There, he triumphed over Taylor Fritz in a grueling three-hour match before succumbing to Alex de Minaur in the final. This week, the Spaniard continued his strong form, defeating both Corentin Moutet and Jakub Mensik in straight sets. He looks to push back against Rublev, against whom he has a 5-1 disadvantage in their head-to-head series; however, Davidovich Fokina did win their last encounter earlier this season on the red clay of Barcelona.
Rublev, currently seeded sixth, has advanced by winning against Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Sonego. Despite this progress, his 2025 campaign has been challenging. “I need to find my rhythm and play better,” Rublev stated. With Davidovich Fokina riding high from his latest successes, Rublev will have to elevate his game.
In another matchup, second-seeded Taylor Fritz confronts Jiri Lehecka. Fritz has been on fire lately, rebounding from a heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals. He advanced in Toronto following straight-set victories over Roberto Carballes Baena and Gabriel Diallo. Fritz holds a 3-0 record against Lehecka, who struggles with consistency after a strong start to the season. “I feel confident heading into this match,” Fritz said. “I’m looking forward to trying to make a deep run here.”
Both matches promise intense competition, setting the stage for an exciting day of tennis in Toronto.
